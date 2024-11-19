Parle unveils ‘GIF it a Go!’ campaign for Hide & Seek Cookies

Parle Products, a manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, has launched a new campaign for its Hide & Seek Choco Chip Cookies. Titled ‘GIF it a Go!’, the campaign introduces a fresh, youthful twist to cookie enjoyment, exploring fun, playful interactions through the world of GIFs.

The ‘GIF it a Go!’ campaign targets youth, encouraging them to use GIF-inspired exchanges in daily interactions. It features five films showcasing relatable moments, highlighting Hide & Seek as an icebreaker.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, VP of marketing at Parle Products, said, “With ‘GIF it a Go!,’ we’re transforming Hide & Seek into more than just a cookie – it’s a playful part of everyday moments. Our goal is to strengthen Hide & Seek’s appeal among young consumers who value authenticity and shared experiences.

Conceptualised by The Minimalist, the campaign embraced the visual language of GIFs to capture the attention of Gen Z. Sahil Vaidya, co-founder of The Minimalist, stated, “With ‘GIF it a Go!,’ we reimagined how a brand can inspire real connections. By blending humour with simple, visual storytelling, we crafted a campaign that resonated with Gen Z’s love for light-hearted, shareable moments – making Parle Platina Hide & Seek the perfect icebreaker.”