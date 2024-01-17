Parle's Hide & Seek launches #SeektheHiddenPrizes campaign

The campaign invites consumers to participate in a treasure hunt.
Parle Products, a manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, presents a unique outlook on Valentine’s Day with its new campaign for its premium cookie brand Hide & Seek titled, #SeektheHiddenPrizes. The campaign aims to create a connection and fun experience for consumers by encouraging them to participate in a treasure hunt.
Featuring a series of three captivating ad films, the campaign stars young couples’ banter resulting in an exciting quest to scan and find hidden prizes in the Hide & Seek pack. The ads are filmed in distinct settings - a coffee shop, a beach, and a college, depicting the spirit of playfulness of young love. As a delightful bonus, each couple wins two Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the ad films.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice-president, Parle Products, said, "Valentine's Day presents a unique opportunity for Parle Hide & Seek to connect even more deeply with our consumers. This year's campaign embodies the essence of love and surprise, capturing the magic of the occasion through our delightful offerings."
Embracing the spirit of love and joy, #SeekTheHiddenPrizes campaign invites individuals to elevate their celebrations by sharing the thrill of discovering hidden treasures with their cherished ones. Designed to enhance romantic bonds, the campaign promises an exhilarating voyage filled with suspense and surprises.
Participants stand a chance to win prizes such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a voucher from Kalyan Jewellers worth Rs 9,999, an Amazon Pay gift card worth Rs 2000, and a guaranteed Rs 10 cashback on each purchase, ensuring a rewarding experience for all, until March 31, 2024.