Parle's new ad showcases Londonderry as a generational symbol of love

Londonderry, Parle’s confectionery brand, has launched its new campaign with the tagline “Love you very very, my Londonderry.” The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by ad agency Rediffusion. The film highlights how Londonderry has been a symbol of love and happiness for generations, becoming part of life’s special moments.

Vikram Raghav, marketing manager, Parle Products, said: "At Parle, we’ve always believed in creating products that evoke joy and nostalgia. With Londonderry, we wanted to go a step further and craft a narrative that resonates with families across the country. Rediffusion has done a fantastic job in capturing the essence of Londonderry and bringing our vision to life. We are thrilled with the response so far.”

Adding to this, Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion, shared: "Working on a brand like Londonderry is always a rewarding experience. The tagline ‘Love you very very, my Londonderry’ perfectly encapsulates the brand’s universal appeal and emotional connect. Through this campaign, we’ve sought to showcase Londonderry as more than a sweet treat—it’s a token of affection, joy, and togetherness.”

The film is currently being aired across various platforms, reaching a wide audience.