Aditya Roy Kapur shows how to party smart in Himalaya's DVC

Himalaya Wellness is bringing smart partying to the spotlight with its latest digital video campaign (DVC) for PartySmart, starring Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur as the Party Guru. In this campaign, Kapur takes centre stage, answering all the questions every partygoer has asked at least once – from how to keep the good times rolling to the secret behind waking up fresh the next day.

Advertisment

Kapur debunks popular myths about partying while highlighting PartySmart’s herbal secret to preventing hangovers. As the Party Guru, he shows how to party hard and still wake up feeling great, thanks to PartySmart’s fast-acting herbal formula. Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or raising a glass, Party Guru Aditya Roy Kapur has the answers to all your party dilemmas, ensuring you can have a great night out and a better morning after.

For people who ask “How to party on a Sunday when we have office on Monday,” the party Guru reminds them that PartySmart is a hangover prevention cure that makes any day a fun party day. Others asked, “How do I take a hangover pill? It’s a vibe kill”. With PartySmart, it’s all about partying smarter, not the opposite. It ensures you can enjoy the night and still wake up feeling great the next day—no vibe killed, just smart partying. The Party Guru also got questions on the product, to which he informed them that PartySmart is a 100% natural and safe tablet that can be taken at any time, before, during or after the party.

Sunil Waghmode, category and media manager at Himalaya Wellness, said, "Our new film, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur as the Party Guru, perfectly captures the spirit of PartySmart. Just as his character in the film encourages responsible partying and celebrates life without compromising well-being, we aim to empower individuals to enjoy their moments without worrying about the after-effects. Aditya's charismatic portrayal reinforces our belief that wellness can be a part of every celebration."

PartySmart brand ambassador, Aditya Roy Kapur expressed his excitement about the campaign, saying, “I've learned that the best parties are the ones where everyone feels great the next day. PartySmart is a game-changer that allows you to enjoy social events without compromising your well-being. Whether you're a seasoned party-goer or someone who enjoys occasional gatherings, it works as the ideal companion. It's time to embrace the experience of responsible socialising."

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently announced as the brand ambassador of PartySmart, and is known for his charm and versatility, embodies the spirit of PartySmart.

Conceptualised and produced by Voxxy Media and Voxxy Studios, and directed by Venky Puthran, the DVC combines humour and education to promote health and wellness during celebrations.W