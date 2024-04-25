Patanjali issued a public apology in newspapers following Supreme Court scrutiny

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
According to the company, the apology had been published in 67 newspapers nationwide.
In light of ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court of India, Ramdev and Balkrishna, co-founders of Patanjali, have once again extended a public apology in newspapers on April 24,2024.
This latest apology comes in response to the Supreme Court's questioning regarding the adequacy of their previous apology and the size of its publication.
The new apology, printed with increased font size for greater visibility, expresses unconditional regret for the non-compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court. It specifically addresses the holding of a meeting/press conference on November 22, 2023, and acknowledges the errors made in publishing misleading advertisements about the medicinal efficacy of Patanjali products. Ramdev and Balkrishna assure that such mistakes will not recur and pledge to adhere diligently to the court's instructions and applicable laws.
Previously, Ramdev and Balkrishna had tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" to the Supreme Court over advertisements that exaggerated the benefits of Patanjali products. During proceedings, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, questioned the duo about the prominence and distribution of their apology in newspapers.
However, the bench sought further clarification on the visibility of the apology and directed the filing of the published advertisements for review.
"The said advertisements are not on record. It is submitted that the same has been collated and shall be filed in the course of the day with copies to counsel for the parties. Needful shall be done within two days with copies to counsel for the parties," the bench remarked.
The Supreme Court's scrutiny underscores the importance of compliance with its directives and the seriousness with which it views matters pertaining to misleading advertising and public statements. Patanjali's co-founders remain under judicial observation as they strive to address concerns raised by the apex court regarding their company's advertising practices.