Patanjali launches Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel with #FullFullFresh campaign

Patanjali Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel is formulated with natural ingredients such as cooling mint crystals, clove, cinnamon, anise, mentha, eucalyptus, and black pepper, which contribute to long-lasting freshness. The campaign emphasises the gel's refreshing properties and promotes a fresh and healthy lifestyle, resonating with the busy routines of today's youth. The gel promises up to 12 hours of freshness, boosting confidence and maintaining energy levels throughout the day.