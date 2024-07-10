Patanjali launches Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel with #FullFullFresh campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Patanjali Dant Kanti has introduced its new Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel with a television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia. The campaign, titled #FullFullFresh, marks Patanjali’s entry into the market for cooling and freshness-focused toothpaste.
The TVC showcases the two celebrities dancing to a catchy jingle, aiming to attract a youthful audience. This demographic is a significant part of the market for fresh and cooling toothpaste, and Patanjali’s communication strategy reflects this focus.
Patanjali Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel is formulated with natural ingredients such as cooling mint crystals, clove, cinnamon, anise, mentha, eucalyptus, and black pepper, which contribute to long-lasting freshness. The campaign emphasises the gel's refreshing properties and promotes a fresh and healthy lifestyle, resonating with the busy routines of today's youth. The gel promises up to 12 hours of freshness, boosting confidence and maintaining energy levels throughout the day.
Shri Ram Bharat Ji, CMD of Patanjali, commented on the campaign, stating, “Patanjali Dant Kanti chose Tiger Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia as flawless fits. We are thrilled to have the two as part of the Patanjali Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel journey; personas with youthful energy and a health-consciousness perception. Their captivating performance and smiles have breathed a ‘full-full freshness’ to the ad commercial.”
Patanjali is an Indian brand known for its natural and Ayurvedic products. With a rich heritage and commitment to quality, Patanjali offers a wide range of health and wellness products to meet diverse consumer needs.