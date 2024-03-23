Patanjali MD apologises over misleading ads after SC issued notice

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The court said that the company and its promoters were targeting and denigrating the allopathy branch of medicine.
Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director of Patanjali Ayurveda, found himself in jeopardy of facing contempt charges from the Supreme Court of India due to the company's misleading advertisements for its medicinal products. He has since issued an unconditional apology to the court and pledged that similar mistakes would not recur in the future.
Balkrishna submitted his affidavit to the Supreme Court after receiving a show cause notice on March 19. The notice demanded an explanation as to why contempt proceedings should not be launched against him for breaching the court's order.
The court issued the order in response to a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association. The association, represented by its advocate Prabhas Bajaj, brought forward concerns regarding Patanjali's misleading advertisements and its criticism of allopathic treatment.
It was stated that the company and its promoters were directing negative remarks towards the allopathic branch of medicine, which should not be tolerated.