Patanjali misleading ads case: SC criticises IMA president's comments on court, says it lacks glory

Patanjali's lawyer urges the SC to scrutinise the interview of IMA president, stating that the organisation has not been adorned with glory.
The Indian Supreme Court has raised concerns over remarks made by Indian Medical Association president RV Asokan in an interview regarding the court's scrutiny of private doctors' behaviour, as reported by The Hindu.
The court has faced backlash for its censure of private physicians, as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has accused Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna of ignoring the Supreme Court and allopathic medicine. The IMA had raised concerns about Patanjali's lack of respect for the Supreme Court and the practise of allopathic medicine.
During the recent court session, the judges directed their attention to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and informed them that they will be looking into the issue of exaggerated medical bills and collusion between doctors and pharmaceutical companies to recommend expensive medicine brands.
Mukul Rohatgi, Asokan's attorney, highlighted Asokan's interview to the court, expressing disappointment in the court's criticism of the IMA. He felt it was inappropriate for the Supreme Court to condemn the medical profession, which had made sacrifices in the fight against Covid.