Patanjali's ad spends increase by 145% YoY to Rs 424.7 crore in FY2024

The FMCG segment saw remarkable growth, with annual revenue increasing to Rs 9,643 crore, contributing 30.06% to the total revenue mix. The biscuits and confectionery sector’s revenue surged by 21.9% to Rs 1,648 crore. The retail reach has been expanded to over 1.5 million outlets, with Doodh Biscuits becoming a Rs 1,000 crore brand. Nutrela’s TSP sales volume increased by 6.9% and Nutrela Sports segment experienced over 100% growth in e-commerce sales.