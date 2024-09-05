Patanjali's ad spends increase by 145% YoY to Rs 424.7 crore in FY2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad expenses stood at Rs 173.13 crore in FY2023.
Patanjali Ayurved's advertisement and sales promotion expenses in FY24 rose by 145.46% compared to FY23, increasing from Rs 173.13 crore to Rs 424.7 crore.
Ram Bharat, managing director of Patanjali stated that the FMCG brand plans to enhance its strength by engaging brand ambassadors and increasing its media spending. In its latest annual report, the company emphasised its commitment to boosting brand influence through various initiatives, including the addition of brand ambassadors and a rise in media expenditures.
The FMCG segment saw remarkable growth, with annual revenue increasing to Rs 9,643 crore, contributing 30.06% to the total revenue mix. The biscuits and confectionery sector’s revenue surged by 21.9% to Rs 1,648 crore. The retail reach has been expanded to over 1.5 million outlets, with Doodh Biscuits becoming a Rs 1,000 crore brand. Nutrela’s TSP sales volume increased by 6.9% and Nutrela Sports segment experienced over 100% growth in e-commerce sales.
The edible oils segment also experienced growth with full-year sales volume rising by 13.16% to 24.97 Lakhs MT. The edible oil brands have been repositioned with MS Dhoni’s appointment as the brand ambassador for Mahakosh and Sunrich.
The company's profit saw a 13% decline, falling from Rs 886 crore in FY23 to Rs 765 crore in FY24, which the company attributed to higher employee costs, depreciation, and other expenses.