Pathkind Labs' latest campaign on racial discrimination drives the narrative towards the plight of North-east Indians

The film ‘Hum Fark Nahi Karte’ has been conceptualized and executed by Social Panga.
Pathkind Labs, a renowned name in the world of diagnostics, has released a digital film that is a part of the brand’s long-standing campaign, ‘Hum Fark Nahi Karte’. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency.
The series propagates bringing about equality and changing mindsets while raising voices against social stigmas, taboos, and other aspects of discrimination. The latest in the series drives the narrative towards the plight of North-east Indians prone to varying facets of discrimination stemming from racial and cultural biases.
The film encircles the prejudice faced by Emmanuel who hails from Mizoram and has travelled to the northern region of the nation to make his career in the diagnostic industry as a phlebotomist. Being an open letter to the unfairness with which north-eastern Indians are treated in their own country, the film banks on humane qualities like friendship, kindness, forgiveness, and others that enable one to transcend bigotry and step into a future that is equal.
Speaking of the perspective-defining approach,Sanjeev Vashishta, managing director and CEO of Pathkind Diagnostics Private Limited, stated, “We at Pathkind are of the firm conviction that discrimination of any sort, whether it is on account of colour, religion, creed, caste, or gender of the people should be stemmed forthwith. We are a company of people who believe in the doctrine of ‘One country - One people. What makes our country so fascinating is its vibrant and kaleidoscopic culture which binds us all to bring out “Unity in Diversity”. To uphold our belief, we offer all our team members equal opportunity to grow and shine in their respective domains”.
Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga - the brand’s digital marketing agency, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with Pathkind Labs for such endeavors not only bring about societal change but also constitute a powerful voice that shall keep echoing in the times yet to come. While the film focuses on one set of communities facing discrimination, our digital outreach for this film, transcended into sensitizing people about larger cultural discrimination that’s rampant in our country while staying focused on spreading the message of access to good healthcare for all”.
The film will be promoted across all digital channels of Pathkind Labs and its partner networks.