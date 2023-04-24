Pathkind Labs' latest campaign on racial discrimination drives the narrative towards the plight of North-east Indians

Speaking of the perspective-defining approach,Sanjeev Vashishta, managing director and CEO of Pathkind Diagnostics Private Limited, stated, “We at Pathkind are of the firm conviction that discrimination of any sort, whether it is on account of colour, religion, creed, caste, or gender of the people should be stemmed forthwith. We are a company of people who believe in the doctrine of ‘One country - One people. What makes our country so fascinating is its vibrant and kaleidoscopic culture which binds us all to bring out “Unity in Diversity”. To uphold our belief, we offer all our team members equal opportunity to grow and shine in their respective domains”.