PayPal launches Offsite Ads to help brands target shoppers across the web

PayPal has announced the launch of Offsite Ads, a new way for advertisers to tap into the power of PayPal’s transaction graph and reach millions of consumers across the open web through display and video advertising.

Offsite Ads is built on PayPal’s extensive two-sided network that connects millions of merchants and consumers, bringing a new level of precision to advertising by making cross-merchant transaction insights available — all while respecting consumer privacy.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely heavily on browsing behavior or probabilistic models, PayPal Offsite Ads is powered by actual purchase data across millions of merchants. This enables brands to reach highly relevant audiences based on real shopping intent, not just inferred interest.

For the first time, advertisers can leverage PayPal's understanding of when and where people actually buy — across a wide range of categories — to inform smarter media buying decisions. PayPal allows brands to connect with audiences in a different and more relevant way than standard third-party cookie-based or contextual targeting methods.

“With Offsite Ads, we’re helping brands engage the right consumers with the right message — beyond PayPal properties — and drive measurable business outcomes,” said Mark Grether, SVP and general manager, PayPal Ads. “It’s a fundamentally different approach from traditional ad platforms, built on actual cross-merchant purchase behavior rather than assumptions.”

Publicis Media will be the first agency partner to offer Offsite Ads to brands, enabling advertisers to bring more precision, rigor and performance to advertising across platforms.

“We’re committed to helping our clients gain a deeper, more complete view of consumer shopping behavior — not just within a single store, but across the entire retail landscape,” said Darcy Bowe, EVP, head of PMX partnerships. “PayPal’s transaction data unlocks a unique understanding of real purchase intent across categories and merchants. It gives advertisers a powerful new way to meet consumer needs, optimize their media investments, and ultimately drive stronger returns.”

This is a major milestone in PayPal’s vision to create a more commerce-driven advertising ecosystem — one that benefits consumers with more relevant experiences and helps merchants grow their businesses across every touchpoint.

PayPal Offsite Ads are available through leading channels, allowing advertisers to activate campaigns at scale across premium websites, apps, and CTV environments, while ensuring seamless integration with existing media buying strategies.