Paytm invites users to share first Paytm moment with #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign

One97 Communications (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, a payments and financial services company has launched the #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign. The campaign encourages users across India to share their initial experiences with Paytm, celebrating the impact of these moments on simplifying daily life and showcasing India's advancements in digital payments.
The campaign aims to spotlight how Paytm has brought ease and happiness into customers' lives. As part of the #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign, Paytm is offering a range of exciting rewards for standout stories. A panel of judges will select ten winners based on the creativity, originality, and pertinence of their submissions.
The participant with the best entry will be awarded an iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition, the nine runner-up winners will receive Paytm Insider Vouchers worth Rs 10,000 each and will be featured on Paytm's social media channels until the campaign concludes on May 31, 2024.
The campaign is open for entries until April 30, 2024. To participate, users are encouraged to post about their inaugural Paytm experience on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, using the hashtag #MeraPehlaPaytm and tagging Paytm's official handles.
Paytm Spokesperson said, “We're thrilled to launch the #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign, inviting our users to reminisce about their first Paytm moments. This campaign is a celebration of the incredible journey we've shared with them, and we're eager to hear their heartwarming stories. It's an opportunity for us to deepen our connection and show our gratitude for their loyalty and support."