Paytm launches reassuring ad campaign for QR and mobile payments

With this campaign, it aims to thank the network for their continued support and digital India partners for helping to counter rumors.
One97 Communications' Paytm, a payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has launched a new print advertising campaign to reassure users and merchants that its QR, soundbox, and card machine will continue to work ‘today, tomorrow, and always’.
Paytm reiterated that its payment devices are here to stay. The company also thanked its digital India partners, who helped the company counter any rumours. The ad also asked readers and its user base to refer to numbers 21 and 22 of the FAQs released by the Reserve Bank of India that answer questions that users or merchants may have about the Paytm QR code, soundbox, and card machines.
A Paytm spokesperson said, “As pioneers of QR code, soundbox, and mobile payments in India, we have always been at the forefront of the digital revolution in India. With this ‘India’s every Paytm QR & Soundbox will keep working Today, Tomorrow, Always’ campaign, we aim to dispel any rumours and confirm that our innovative devices will continue to empower merchant partners with seamless payments.”
The company was the first to launch QR-code-based payments in India. It also pioneered audio-based confirmations with the Paytm Soundbox, which aimed to revolutionise in-store payments in the country. Paytm’s payment devices have seen widespread adoption by merchants, enabling small and medium businesses to experience robust growth.