Paytm, Mondelēz woo couples and singles alike for Valentine's Day

Love is truly in the air. Just don't forget to carry an air sanitiser.
It is the run-up week to Valentine's Day and the campaigns have started rolling in. Paytm's latest ad is one of them. The brand has rolled out a three-minute-long form film that features a young couple going out on their first date. They book a cab, exchange flowers, buy movie tickets - all using Paytm.
At the other end of the spectrum, there are brands like Cadbury 5 Star that are looking to provide some relief to the single people, who may be getting unintentionally bombarded with sweet marketing messages centred on the day of love.
The chocolate brand has bought an island on the Arabian Sea and offers you a chance to spend February 14 on it, away from the din of roses, heart-shaped chocolates and everything red. Oh yes, red is banned on the island.
In order to win a chance to visit the island, a customer needs to scan the QR code on these special Cadbury 5 Star wrappers to win your escape from Valentine’s Day.
Mondelēz is also using the scannable QR code for a campaign for Dairy Milk Silk. To send a secret message to your loved ones, a person can scan the QR code on a Dairy Milk Silk packet and create a secret message, which can be seen only when it is scanned with a phone. The message is where ever a Dairy Milk Silk ad is seen - such as on a newspaper or a billboard.