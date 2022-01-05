Paytm’s new ad challenges the perception of women’s financial dependency

Commenting on the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director & managing partner, Dentsu Impact, said, “Giving it back, by paying it back, makes the intent of this campaign palpable for both women and men. The New Year campaign demonstrates how it pays to challenge the conventions of how we think of finance and gender. And, any challenge to the traditional way of accepting things, makes the brand and the message it conveys modern and aspirational, striking a chord, especially with a younger generation.”