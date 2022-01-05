Paytm’s new ad challenges the perception of women’s financial dependency

Created by Dentsu Impact, the film attempts to spark a conversation about rethinking what it means to treat women respectfully.
Mobile payments and financial services platform, Paytm has partnered with Dentsu Impact for its latest national campaign.
The digital ad film throws light on how amidst the New Year celebrations, a common phenomenon of a female's financial independence, is often trivialised. It makes the audience challenge their perception of women and their financial dependency. The film aims to take forward Paytm’s belief to be an enabler for women’s financial autonomy.
With the onset of this campaign, Paytm attempts to spark a conversation about rethinking what treating women respectfully means. It also paves the way for women to be more in control of such difficult social situations, while staying completely secure.
Commenting on the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director & managing partner, Dentsu Impact, said, “Giving it back, by paying it back, makes the intent of this campaign palpable for both women and men. The New Year campaign demonstrates how it pays to challenge the conventions of how we think of finance and gender. And, any challenge to the traditional way of accepting things, makes the brand and the message it conveys modern and aspirational, striking a chord, especially with a younger generation.”
It must be noted that this positioning was also seen in ‘The Divide’, the brand’s earlier social experiment film, launched by Dentsu Impact on Women’s Day in 2021.
Agency credits: Dentsu Impact
Managing partner: Anupama Ramaswamy, Ajit Devraj
National creative director: Anupama Ramaswamy
Films head: Suprotim Day
Group creative director: Monish Gupta
Creative director: Vedansh Kumar
Films team: Aamir Khan, Kriti Khandelwal, Swapnil Kulkarni
Account management: Hindol Purkayastha, Sheeraj Sengupta
