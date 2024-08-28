PayU reveals new brand identity to enhance customer experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

PayU, a digital financial services provider, today launched its new brand identity, “Made in India, for the world.”
The new logo, which was revealed at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, marks a pivotal moment for PayU as it transitions from a payments-centric entity to a fully integrated platform serving merchants, consumers, and financial institutions. PayU partnered with Conran Design Group (Havas Brand and Design Consultancy) to bring its brand refresh vision to life.
PayU’s refreshed brand identity is anchored on three core pillars customer-centricity, trust, and innovation. The company aims to create a unified, full-stack digital financial services platform that seamlessly integrates payments, credit (LazyPay and PaySense), and PayTech as a Service (PaaS) (Wibmo).
The new logo reflects a portal to infinite possibilities - a gateway for growth, transformation, and the future of finance. The design features a dynamic "U", emphasising the importance of all its stakeholders including customers, employees, partners and communities. The modern typography and fresh color palette complement PayU's innovative and approachable character, with the color green signifying growth and grey representing professional expertise.
Inaugurating the new logo, Renu Sud Karnad, chairperson of the PayU Payments board of directors, said, “PayU’s refreshed brand identity represents a strategic move to align with its evolving business objectives of building a scalable and integrated digital finance platform, adapting to a dynamic market environment. Congratulations to the team on this significant development.”
Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU said, "As we continue to redefine the digital financial services landscape, our new brand identity reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, trust, and customer centricity. By positioning ourselves as a 'Resiliently Progressive' company, we're signalling our ability to navigate a rapidly changing market while staying true to our core values. Our goal is to not only become India's largest and most valuable fintech platform but also to set the global standard for digital financial solutions.”
In alignment with the brand refresh, PayU has released two brand films putting spotlight on its customer-centric approach. By empowering its users, whether they are merchants, consumers, or financial institutions, PayU is always around to help them unlock their potential, achieve their financial goals and dreams.