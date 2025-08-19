PayU’s latest film showcases support for small businesses

Fintech platform PayU has launched its latest brand campaign, ‘Ho Jayega’, with a film that focuses on the role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India’s economy. The campaign aims to highlight how PayU’s digital payment solutions can support these businesses in addressing everyday payment-related challenges.

India has over 60 million MSMEs, regarded as a significant contributor to the country’s economic growth and digital transformation. The campaign film, conceptualised by agency Moshi Moshi, draws inspiration from the commonly used phrase “Ho Jayega” and presents stories of merchants across diverse sectors, from traditional markets to startups.

The film illustrates how PayU’s products – including its payment gateway, subscription services, EMI and offer engine, WhatsApp commerce, and international payment solutions – are designed to streamline operations for small businesses.

“At PayU, we believe in the power of digital innovation to transform businesses at the grassroots level. ‘Ho Jayega’ is more than just a campaign; it embodies the everyday optimism of Indian MSMEs and our deep commitment to empowering them with future-ready digital payment solutions that are innovative, scalable, secure, and tailored to their unique needs. We want every MSME to feel confident that with PayU by their side, anything is possible.” said Vineet Sethi, chief growth and marketing officer, PayU.