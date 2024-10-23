PayU's 'One PayU' spot highlights its impact on digital payments

PayU, a digital financial services provider, unveiled the ‘One PayU’ brand ad film. PayU aims to highlight its role in digital payments, credit solutions (LazyPay and PaySense), and PayTech as a Service (PaaS) through Wibmo.

The 'One PayU' film highlights that while consumers use PayU's products and group companies, they may not recognise PayU as the driving force behind these services. PayU is integral to online payments, credit applications, and other financial services in the digital commerce ecosystem, though its presence may not be visible to users.

Vijay Agicha, chief investment and transformation officer, PayU, said, “The ‘One PayU’ film highlights our commitment to creating a seamless digital financial services platform for our customers. This film is designed to raise awareness about PayU’s role as the engine behind 90% of digital transactions in India. While PayU operates with quiet efficiency, powering a vast range of digital payments, this campaign creatively brings our vital role to the forefront. Our refreshed brand identity marks the next phase of growth as we unify our offerings across payments, credit, and financial services, continuing to deliver innovative, integrated solutions for all our stakeholders- businesses, consumers, and financial institutions.”

The ad film, conceptualised and executed by Sideways Consulting, opens with a scene of a young boy making an online purchase, thanking a PayU character personifying the brand for enabling the transaction. In the film, PayU is shown as a crucial enabler of digital financial activities, such as loan approvals and online payments, with users thanking the PayU character in everyday scenarios. This highlights PayU’s role in facilitating digital commerce across the country.

The six-week 'One PayU' campaign aims to reach 35 million consumers and increase awareness among an additional 50 million. While digital is the primary focus, the campaign will also use traditional media and out-of-home (OOH) advertising. PayU will employ programmatic and data-driven marketing to maximise impact, with Connected TV (CTV) as a key channel in the video-first strategy. The campaign will initially target eight metros before expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, promoting PayU group products to consumers.