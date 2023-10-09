Pedigree India ropes in Varun Dhawan as its first Indian brand ambassador

Commenting on the partnership, Salil Murthy, managing director, MARS Petcare India, said, “At Mars Petcare, we understand how important nutrition is to our consumers, especially for young pet parents who want to be responsible pet guardians. We have seen a significant shift in the way pet parents think about nutrition for their pets and we are committed to providing a 100% complete and balanced nutrition* with Pedigree. We are delighted to partner with Varun and wholeheartedly welcome him as the newest face of Pedigree India. As an award-winning actor and a fond dog lover, he resonates with Pedigree’s direction perfectly. We are confident that his influence will help us reach even more pet parents and further our mission of making a better world for pets.”