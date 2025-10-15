PEDIGREE ropes in KL Rahul & SKY for dog nutrition push

Dog food brand PEDIGREE from Mars Petcare has joined forces with cricketers KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) for its ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the complete and balanced nutritional needs of dogs.

The influencer films draw comparisons to show how a daily serving of PEDIGREE adult dry dog food provides the nutrition equivalent to the protein of eight chicken livers, the calcium of nine cups of milk, and the vitamin E of 64 carrots. The campaign underscores the importance of science-backed, appropriate nutrition for dogs.

With this campaign, PEDIGREE in India has also unveiled its new and improved product that features a multi-grain mix and gut-friendly ingredients. The refreshed packaging brings a sharper focus to the front of the pack by highlighting dogs’ daily nutritional needs, reinforcing PEDIGREE’s long-standing belief that feeding right is the purest expression of love.

This initiative builds on Mars Petcare’s broader campaign, Love Them Like Family, Feed Them Like Dogs, which aims to help Indian pet parents move from emotional feeding to informed feeding. Through this film, PEDIGREE reinforces its role as a trusted partner in raising healthier and happier pets.

The campaign draws insights from a nationwide veterinary survey, which revealed that 90% of vets recommend packaged food for balanced nutrition, while 86% believe that feeding certain human foods can cause nutritional imbalances and toxicity. Over 70% of vets reported better weight control, 66% noted improved energy, and 61% observed fewer digestive issues when pets transitioned to science-backed packaged food.

Commenting on the new campaign, Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Petcare India, said, “Profound love is undeniable, yet a significant gap persists in understanding dogs’ nutritional needs that are distinctively different from our own."

"Our new film and the new & improved product and packaging are a direct extension of our campaign ‘Love them like family, feed them like dogs.’ It reinforces how our science backed packaged food provides the nutritional requirement while also celebrating the depth of care and love pet parents share with their furry companions.”