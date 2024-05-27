Pee Safe launches a new campaign to debunk menstrual myths on Menstrual Hygiene Day

As part of the campaign, Pee Safe will distribute approximately 5,500 samples of Ultra-Thin Sanitary Pads across India, ensuring access to quality menstrual products. This initiative supports Pee Safe's long-term vision for menstrual hygiene and women's health, building on the success of their ongoing Haq Se Period campaign, which has already distributed over 2 million menstrual products and conducted over 370 awareness sessions in more than 90 cities.