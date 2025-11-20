Pee Safe marks World Toilet Day with hygiene awareness campaign

Pee Safe marked World Toilet Day with an offline-focused hygiene awareness campaign aimed at reinforcing consistent toilet sanitisation habits in public and shared spaces. While the digital film 'Clean is not sanitised' initiated the communication, this year’s emphasis shifted to direct, on-ground engagements across corporate offices, travel stops and college campuses.

The brand used the tongue twister 'Spray. Sit. Flush. Spray.' as the central behavioural cue, positioning it as a simple hygiene reminder before and after toilet use. The message was repeated across posters, rule cards and demonstrations at multiple touchpoints.

Corporate activations included distribution of Toilet Seat Sanitisers across office locations, alongside sessions explaining the difference between visible cleanliness and actual sanitisation—particularly in shared restrooms.

Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe, said: "World Toilet Day reminds us that basic hygiene practices are fundamental for health and well-being. Through our offline activities and the simple 'Spray, Sit, Flush, Spray' mantra, we will make toilet hygiene accessible, pragmatic, and habit-forming for all, equipping every individual with the right tools and knowledge to stay safe wherever they go."

Activities extended to petrol pumps and rest stops, where women travellers were given Toilet Seat Sanitiser sprays. The brand said the effort focused on helping them feel safer using public facilities while on the move.

A large pickleball event served as one of the key public demonstrations, featuring a UV-lit installation that highlighted germ presence on toilet surfaces. Attendees were also shown the 'toilet sneeze' effect during flushing and were advised to sanitise high-touch points such as door handles, faucets and flush buttons. The brand distributed 'Drink Freely' water bottles to reinforce the need for comfortable hydration in public settings.

The campaign also reached campuses including MDI and BITS Pilani, where interactive sessions aimed to build long-term hygiene practices among students.