Pee Safe’s latest campaign promotes home hygiene awareness

Pee Safe, India’s hygiene and wellness brand, has launched a new digital video campaign (DVC) titled 'Hygiene Ki Aadat Banao, Pee Safe Ke Saath.' The campaign highlights an often-overlooked hygiene concern — that toilet seats, even when visibly clean, may still harbor invisible germs and bacteria.

While most people take extra care when using public or shared toilets, they tend to ignore similar risks in their own homes. Through this initiative, Pee Safe aims to make toilet seat sanitization a daily hygiene habit — both in public spaces and households — encouraging people to spray and sanitize before every use.

Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe, said: “Most of the people assume that if a toilet appears clean, it is safe to use, but actually, the germs are not visible to the naked eye. According to studies, since India’s female participation in the workforce stood at 40.3% in 2023–24, women are finding it more and more necessary to balance roles in diverse environments. With this video, we hope to bring to light why sanitising toilet seats must be a household healthy habit in workplaces as well as public places too.”

The campaign emphasises inclusivity, addressing men, women, and children alike, and aims to normalise toilet seat sanitisation as part of everyday hygiene routines. Pee Safe hopes to spark a cultural shift where sanitizing becomes as instinctive as washing hands or brushing teeth — reinforcing its mission of making hygiene simple, accessible, and essential for a healthier India.