Pepe Jeans launches TVC in India

Produced by Canada a creative production company from Barcelona, who manages international music events too and directed by Noor, the ‘Time to Shine’ film is a reminder of the resilience showed by each one of us in the past 3 years. It’s time to express our self in the best way we can and go out and achieve our dreams and goals we have planned. Its time to show the world what we are here to succeed and nothing can bring us down. Its time to shine, its time to show them.