Pepe Jeans London presents “TAKE ME SOMEWHERE”: a spring summer 2024 campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collection is currently accessible both online and in-store.
Pepe Jeans London presents 'TAKE ME SOMEWHERE' — a spring summer campaign inspired by the feeling of Wanderlust. Born on the bustling streets of London in 1973, the British brand has always been characterised by an eclectic urban spirit and openness to discovering the wider world. This campaign is an adventure that will quench your Wanderlust in style.
Reflecting Pepe Jeans London's denim-lifestyle ethos, this collection integrates with denim for effortless style. Bursting with summery patterns such as florals and stripes, in soothing shades of beige, blue, pink, and green, the collection is complemented by vacation backdrops.
For women, standout pieces range from floral prints to parachute pants and relaxed tops, each designed for maximum style, as well as cargos with utility pocket details that deserve special attention. Meanwhile, men can expect a selection of non-denim cargos, refined shirts, oversized t-shirts, and knitted polos, all enhancing their wardrobe with sophistication. And amongst this season’s key products for men is a Union Jack T-shirt made from 100% cotton, the blend for every spring outfit.