Pepper Awards 2025 invites entries for 19th edition with new categories

The Pepper Creative Awards Trust has officially announced the call for entries for the 19th edition of the Pepper Awards, South India's most prestigious and anticipated celebration of creative excellence in advertising and communications.

Born as a state-level initiative, the Pepper Awards have grown into a powerhouse event, meticulously elevating the profile and standards of the South Indian advertising industry. Founded to create an award show rivaling national benchmarks, it has become a crucial platform for recognising the unique creative voice emanating from the South, particularly Kerala.

A cornerstone of the awards' credibility has always been its jury—a curated panel of globally renowned luminaries from the advertising world, many of whom have judged at Cannes, One Show, Adfest, Goafest and many more. This year will be no different, with an esteemed panel to be announced soon.

"This year, we've expanded our categories to mirror leading national awards, creating more opportunities for diverse and brilliant work to be recognised, “ said K Venugopal, Chairman of Pepper Creative Awards Trust..” Alongside our coveted Agency of the Year ; Advertiser of the Year awards and Best of state-wise awards, we are proud to introduce a special jury award for outstanding creative work, said P K Natesh, chairman Pepper Awards 2025".