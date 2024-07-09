Pepper Content bags digital mandate for French Essence

Anirudh Singla, founder and CEO, Pepper Content shared, “French Essence understands the power of storytelling, and we're passionate about helping them craft content that resonates with their audience. By developing relatable content tailored to various audience segments across the marketing funnel through our creator ecosystem coupled with tech and AI, we'll help French Essence not only build brand awareness but also foster deep connections that lead to lasting customer love. This is a special win for Pepper Content, and we can't wait to enable content transformation into French Essence's brand story.”