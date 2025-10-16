Pepper rebrands as AI-native marketing challenger to WPP

Pepper Content has rebranded globally as Pepper, positioning itself as an AI-native marketing services company built to challenge legacy networks like WPP and traditional agency systems.

The company blends the top 1% of freelance creative talent with custom AI agents to deliver faster, smarter, and more scalable outcomes for modern CMOs.

The rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity featuring a new logo, colour palette, and tagline, alongside expanded services designed to empower creators, marketers, and brands to scale storytelling with intelligence and impact.

Anirudh Singla, co-founder and CEO of Pepper, said, “The marketing landscape has outgrown traditional agency systems. Pepper is building an AI-native model where creativity and technology work seamlessly to drive business outcomes at scale. Accenture has consultants. WPP has networks. Pepper has AI-native teams that ship faster. Where holding companies add cost, Pepper adds scale.”

The company’s new structure positions it as a next-generation alternative to legacy agency networks and consultancies. Built from the ground up for the AI era, Pepper integrates proprietary technology, AI-driven workflows, and productized marketing services to deliver speed, precision, and measurable growth.

Over the past three years, Pepper has grown more than 300% across North America and India, helping global brands such as Unilever, ITC, Amazon, HSBC Bank, and Mutual of Omaha accelerate organic and performance growth. The company now operates across India, North America, and the Middle East, serving clients in more than 15 countries. Its proprietary platform merges elite freelance talent with custom-built AI agents to form hybrid “super teams” that execute faster and outperform traditional models.

Rishabh Shekhar, co-founder and COO of Pepper, said, “Pepper is defining a new category in marketing services. CMOs today need systems that combine top creative talent with AI agents to achieve speed, efficiency, and performance that go far beyond traditional setups.”

Born AI-first, Pepper functions as a unified platform that connects strategy, creation, and distribution into one intelligent ecosystem. The outcome is faster execution, measurable results, and significantly enhanced marketing efficiency.

To meet the evolving needs of global marketers, Pepper has introduced four flagship offerings. Pepper Content scales high-impact storytelling across the customer journey, while Pepper SEO maximizes brand discoverability across search and emerging AI interfaces such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and AI Overviews.

Pepper Creative embeds AI into every stage of the creative process, enabling personalization, amplification, and bold ideas at a fraction of traditional costs. Pepper AI builds custom enterprise AI agents that automate workflows and multiply team productivity, giving marketing leaders a decisive edge in the AI age.

The company envisions making AI-native marketing the new industry default—empowering businesses to move faster and achieve more in an increasingly complex digital landscape.