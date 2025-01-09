Pepperfry introduces COD payment option on its 13th anniversary

Pepperfry, a furniture and home décor marketplace founded in 2012, is marking its 13th anniversary. As part of its efforts to enhance online shopping services, the company has introduced a cash on delivery (COD) payment option.

Advertisment

Speaking about it, Ashish Shah, co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, said, “With Pepperfry completing 13 remarkable years, we are proud to celebrate our journey as India’s one-stop Home destination for all things home. Over 65% of our transactions are driven by the home category, reflecting the trust our customers place in us. This year, with our 13th anniversary, We aim to further establish Pepperfry as India’s No. 1 destination for home and furniture. As a part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer convenience, we have also introduced COD (Cash on Delivery) for home décor products, ensuring seamless access to high-quality, stylish offerings. Our focus has always been on enabling customers to create homes that are an extension of their dreams.”

To mark its 13th anniversary, Pepperfry has launched two campaigns. The "Birthday Return Gifts" giveaway offers customers a chance to win home décor, furniture, and room makeovers, running until January 20, 2025. Simultaneously, the "Superr 13" campaign rewards 13 customers every hour with unconditional coupons, running until the same date.

Speaking about the campaign, Mahip Dwivedi, VP and head of marketing of Pepperfry said, “Turning 13 is a special milestone for us at Pepperfry. The ‘Birthday Return Gifts’ and ‘Lucky 13 Winners every hour’ both campaigns are at the heart of this milestone. Running until the January 20, both these campaigns are our way of spreading joy and showing gratitude to the community that has made us India’s go-to destination for All things home. This anniversary isn’t just about looking back; it’s about reinforcing Pepperfry as India’s favourite décor destination for home and living, and celebrating the joy of creating homes together.”

