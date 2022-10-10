Pepperfry launches Diwali campaign ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Speaking about the new campaign, Naveen Murali, head of marketing, Pepperfry said, “With Diwali right around the corner, Indians are back to opening up their homes to celebrations and hence, also setting up or upgrading their homes for this occasion. What Pepperfry offers is what the consumer of today seeks in their furniture shopping experience - the true omnichannel shopping experience. It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to see up close at the walk-in studios. Through this campaign, we wanted to make sure Pepperfry continue to transform the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. The ad film focuses on creating awareness about Pepperfry’s large network of walk-in studios across 100+ cities and the widest range of offerings. This campaign aims to further strengthen our position as the one-stop destination for all the things home.”