Pepperfry memes Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote their omnichannel presence ahead of the festive season

The creative concept behind the campaign was designed by Lowe Lintas. In a conversation with afaqs!, Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry, shares that the creative team at Lowe Lintas and the marketing team at Pepperfry wanted to announce their omnichannel presence in a prominent way. He shares that the vision of the outdoor hoarding was to grab the eye of the viewer. This initial interest would then peak into the viewer's interest in what's next. "The idea was that firstly, the outdoor catches your attention on the first attempt. You get different messages from the hoarding each time view it. You may be directed to a nearby location where our studio is present, to get a better understanding of the omnichannel presence, and the puns, of course. We thought that the OOHs would have something for review, which is one, the content, and secondly, the specifics within that we talk about, connect specifics from one hoarding to another," Murali said.

Murali also expands that the idea of creating a 'Memeverse' further drives the shock value that they wanted to generate in order to draw eyeballs.