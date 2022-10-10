Pepperfry memes Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote their omnichannel presence ahead of the festive season

The brand utilised a combination of meme-based outdoor hoardings as well as a small ad film featuring their two brand ambassadors
Furniture e-commerce platform Pepperfry yesterday unveiled its new ad campaign, ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars.’ The ad film stars the company's brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The brand has taken a different approach to promote its furniture. The brand has taken a multichannel approach. Initially, they released a variety of outdoor overhead hoardings featuring memes of the two celebrities. These hoardings came up across the country in cities where the brand has an offline presence as well. That's about 100 Indian cities. All of these meme hoardings have been grabbing eyeballs because of their somewhat controversial content. "Consumers today like to have many choices and prefer a touch-and-feel experience before making a perfect furniture purchase. Riding on the back of the brand’s largest omnichannel presence in the country, Kareena and Saif feature in a light-hearted, comic film epitomising Pepperfry’s vast range of unique offerings through their banter. This year’s campaign film will introduce a ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format," the brand said in a release.
The creative concept behind the campaign was designed by Lowe Lintas. In a conversation with afaqs!, Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry, shares that the creative team at Lowe Lintas and the marketing team at Pepperfry wanted to announce their omnichannel presence in a prominent way. He shares that the vision of the outdoor hoarding was to grab the eye of the viewer. This initial interest would then peak into the viewer's interest in what's next. "The idea was that firstly, the outdoor catches your attention on the first attempt. You get different messages from the hoarding each time view it. You may be directed to a nearby location where our studio is present, to get a better understanding of the omnichannel presence, and the puns, of course. We thought that the OOHs would have something for review, which is one, the content, and secondly, the specifics within that we talk about, connect specifics from one hoarding to another," Murali said.
Murali also expands that the idea of creating a 'Memeverse' further drives the shock value that they wanted to generate in order to draw eyeballs.
"People have seen memes on their mobile screens. They've not seen memes on outdoor hoardings. So with that, we decided to move forth and create a meme universe with our meme superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. We use both of them in a meme universe where they interact, and interplay with each other across multiple hoardings. It's like a series of hoardings, where when you see one you would want to see the next and then the next," Murali adds.
The outdoor campaigns transitioned into the digital that the brand released yesterday.
In the brand film, Kareena and Saif are seen taking a break on the sets of a film shoot, when their concerned manager shows them images of themselves, used as memes on Pepperfry hoardings across the country, which was they took with a laugh. The manager seems frustrated at their reaction, to which Kareena and Saif explain that their memes are apt because Pepperfry brings the ‘wow’ factor with their 1 lakh + offerings and 200+ walk-in studios. Through the film, Pepperfry aims to address customer concerns arising from a mismatch in expectations i.e., either the lack of options in offline stores or zero touch-see-feel experience on online sites.
Now, Murali points out that the company has been present online and offline for over six years. Yet, the new campaign sheds light on the fact that it was a new-ish development. Murali explains that this is owed to the fact that the country still has a disparity in consumer preference when it comes to furniture. A majority still prefer to buy their furniture offline, getting a better feel for its design rather than online. Hence, the campaign detailing the offline push becomes more important for the brand.
"What Pepperfry offers is what the consumer of today seeks in their furniture shopping experience - the true omnichannel shopping experience. It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to see up close at the walk-in studios. Through this campaign, we wanted to make sure Pepperfry continue to transform the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. The ad film focuses on creating awareness about Pepperfry’s large network of walk-in studios across 100+ cities and the widest range of offerings. This campaign aims to further strengthen our position as the one-stop destination for all the things home," Murali shares.