Pepperfry unveils ‘Fashion for Home’ campaign to revolutionise interior styling

Speaking about the new campaign, Archana K., lead, brand marketing at Pepperfry, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new campaign, 'Fashion for Home,' which calls on all fashionistas to style their homes as meticulously as they style themselves. At Pepperfry, we strongly believe that one's home should mirror their personal style as much as their wardrobe does. With 'Fashion for Home,' we aim to inspire individuals to do just that and view their living spaces as an extension of their identity.”