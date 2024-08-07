Pepperfry’s new campaign highlights the power of in-store experience

Speaking about the latest campaign, Archana K., lead, brand marketing at Pepperfry, said, “We believe that experiencing our furniture first-hand can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and confidence in their purchase decisions. Our campaign 'PehleTryAtPepperfry’ is designed to remind customers of the importance of trying before buying, and with our extensive network of stores, we're making it easier than ever for them to do so. By visiting our stores, customers can touch, feel, and experience our furniture, ensuring they make the best choice for their homes.”