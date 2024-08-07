Pepperfry’s new campaign highlights the power of in-store experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The PehleTryAtPepperfry campaign features three relatable video ads that playfully depict the pitfalls of choosing without trying.
Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company, announced the launch of its new brand campaign, PehleTryAtPepperfry. The campaign humorously yet powerfully emphasises the importance of experiencing furniture in person before making a purchase decision. In a world of online shopping, Pepperfry recognises that furniture is tactile and personal.
The PehleTryAtPepperfry campaign features three relatable video ads that playfully depict the pitfalls of choosing without trying. One ad depicts a haircut fail, illustrating that just like a bad haircut can’t be undone, making a furniture choice without trying out first can lead to regret. Another ad explores the unpredictability of an arranged marriage without knowing the partner first. The third ad features a disappointing outing planned solely based on pictures. These ads highlight the importance of trying before buying, emphasising that while some life experiences are irreversible, choosing the right furniture doesn't have to be.
Speaking about the latest campaign, Archana K., lead, brand marketing at Pepperfry, said, “We believe that experiencing our furniture first-hand can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and confidence in their purchase decisions. Our campaign 'PehleTryAtPepperfry’ is designed to remind customers of the importance of trying before buying, and with our extensive network of stores, we're making it easier than ever for them to do so. By visiting our stores, customers can touch, feel, and experience our furniture, ensuring they make the best choice for their homes.”
Pepperfry's PehleTryAtPepperfry campaign highlights the importance of the in-store experience for significant purchases like furniture. This approach helps customers make choices they will appreciate for years.
Most customers are just 15-minutes away from a Pepperfry store, where expert home consultants are ready to help bring their home decor visions to life.