Peps introduces Vivah Mattress through wedding-set digital campaign

Peps Industries has launched a new digital campaign for its Peps Vivah Mattress, positioned as a sleep solution designed for newly married couples. The Hindi digital film uses humour set within a traditional wedding setting to introduce the product.

The film is centred on a group of wedding guests whose banter forms the narrative, while the mattress remains the backdrop to the action. The storyline uses familiar wedding-day moments to demonstrate features such as reduced motion transfer during movement.

The campaign highlights the mattress’s Zero Disturbance Technology, which is designed to limit movement impact between sleeping partners. Other features showcased include Marvellous Middle Foam for back support and Cooling Gel Technology aimed at temperature regulation during sleep.

The digital film avoids a conventional romantic portrayal of newlyweds and instead places emphasis on humour and social observation to communicate product attributes. The campaign is being rolled out in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across digital platforms.

“At Peps, we understand that marriage marks a new beginning, emotional as well as physical chapter. Sleep plays a critical role in how couples feel, heal, and connect. With Peps Vivah Mattress, we’ve combined advanced sleep science with thoughtful design to create a mattress that supports togetherness without disturbance,” said G. Shankar Ramm, managing director, Peps Industries.

“When we started thinking about Vivah, we quickly realised we didn’t want the usual dewy-eyed romance that dominates wedding advertising. We did away with the stereotypical bride and groom altogether. Wedding-night conversations are typically more entertaining for everyone else anyway. So, we flipped the lens and let a group of naughty aunties do the talking, while organically dropping real product features. The result is a film that’s playful, unexpected, and rooted in truth, a refreshing way to introduce a super-premium mattress built for comfort, chemistry, and zero disturbance,” said Renuka Jaypal, brand director and consultant, Peps Industries.

The campaign was conceptualised by Renuka Jaypal in collaboration with filmmakers Athreya Arabbhi and Avinash Hariharan.