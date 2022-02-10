Pepsi and Salman Khan tell youngsters to indulge in self-love this Valentine’s Day

The beverage brand has rolled out an ad film and limited-edition ‘Swag Se Solo’ cans.
According to a recent poll that was conducted by Pepsi on social media platform, more than 80 percent people mentioned that they would be single this year on Valentine’s Day. Hence the campaign urges the young generation to live their life on their own terms and revel in their singlehood status – without paying attention to the societal pressures that this day encompasses.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Pepsi has launched a fun and quirky digital film featuring Bollywood actor and brand ambassador, Salman Khan that tells the youngsters today to own their singlehood with SWAG. The brand has also unveiled a limited edition set of ‘Swag Se Solo’ cans.
In the film which empowers singles across India, Khan urges youngsters to fall in love and make a commitment to themselves. He further nudges them to take themselves out for dinner, eat their favorite dish and buy flowers and chocolates for themselves.
The actor is seen talking to the confident generation of India as he says, ‘Is Valentine’s Day, apne aap ko single mat bolo. Tum ho Swag Se Solo!’
Speaking on the launch, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “...This Valentine’s Day, we are excited to put forward a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. The brand endeavors to empower the singletons and not bow down to the peer pressure that they may feel. The intent is to urge the youngsters to have a relationship with themselves that is filled with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable SWAG.”
The limited-edition Pepsi cans are available across select retail stores and e-commerce channels till February to mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day.