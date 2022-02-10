Pepsi and Salman Khan tell youngsters to indulge in self-love this Valentine’s Day

Speaking on the launch, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “...This Valentine’s Day, we are excited to put forward a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. The brand endeavors to empower the singletons and not bow down to the peer pressure that they may feel. The intent is to urge the youngsters to have a relationship with themselves that is filled with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable SWAG.”