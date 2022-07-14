Pepsi India recreates the '92 Cindy Crawford gas station ad with Jacqueline Fernandez

It is an ad for the zero-calorie variant Pepsi Black's revamped packaging.
Pepsi India wants you to consume sugar-free alternatives and so its latest spot is for its zero-calorie variant Pepsi Black and its revamped packaging.
Interestingly, this spot featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a recreation of Pepsi’s ‘92 spot starring Cindy Crawford. In both spots, the actresses stop at a gas station for a quick drink and two boys ogle, not at the actresses but the new Pepsi can.
Speaking on the launch, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “With more and more people looking for sugar-free alternatives especially post the pandemic, and with an intent to bring more positive choices to our consumers, we are all geared to launch the new Pepsi Black that brings max taste with no sugar.”
“It has also been wonderful to collaborate with the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez who fits perfectly into our vision of recreating the iconic Cindy Crawford commercial. We are confident that this campaign will make waves here as it did globally and will be loved by our audiences.”, she added.
This is the first Pepsi cola ad after the company announced Leo Burnett as the creative agency on record for all its brands in India. However, Leo Burnett has not made this spot.
The new Pepsi Black TVC will be amplified via a robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. The new matte cans are available across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India and on leading e-commerce platforms.
Credits:
Director: Vivek Kakkad
Executive Producer: Vincent Gomes
Production house: Pack Films Pvt Ltd
Client: Pepsico India
Brand: Pepsi Black