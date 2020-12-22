Pepsi launches limited-edition friendship pack in a campaign featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Buy a 600 ml Pepsi for Rs 30, instead of Rs 35. It’s the second time in the last two months that the cola giant has released a limited-edition pack.
Friendship is supposed to be effortless. Then there are the memories you create over something as simple as a glass of cola. Pepsi, the cola major, believes this because it has launched a limited-edition friendship pack of 600 ml available at Rs 30, instead of Rs 35.
Featuring brand ambassadors, Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, the ad shows the former trying to impress the latter over a bottle of Pepsi. It’s a light-hearted ad, just like how friendships should be.
Tarun Bhagat, director, marketing, hydration and cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi understands the pulse of the young generation, and believes in creating campaigns that are most relatable to the youth.”
“The new ad featuring Disha and Tiger reflects the confidence and irreverence that friends share between themselves. With the intent to celebrate the emotion of friendship, Pepsi has also launched a special pack that friends can enjoy together.”
The brand’s ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ tagline, which started in February last year (2019), has become an anthem of sorts among the youth. That’s why it’s not surprising to see Shroff and Patani, two young actors, feature prominently in Pepsi’s communication.
As per the brand, the friendship packs are now available in retail outlets across the country. The new campaign is set to be amplified extensively across TV, digital, outdoor and social media.
What’s interesting to note is that it is Pepsi’s second such offering (limited-edition pack at a reduced rate) in the past few months.