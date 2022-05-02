Pepsi launches New Summer Anthem with Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez

Talking about the number, Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, “Our generation is all about owing everything with confidence and self-belief be it their opinions, their choice of clothes or their career choices. I am super thrilled to be a part of Pepsi’s new summer anthem which takes this philosophy forward and in style - with a jaw-dropping number which is sure to take on the music scene by storm. The song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colors, and the costumes all come together to add to the perkiness of the song. I cannot wait for my fans to dive into this SWAG experience.”