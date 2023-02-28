Pepsi launches youth anthem 'Rise Up, Baby!’ featuring Ranveer Singh

The brand’s new summer TVC, features brand ambassador Ranveer Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi® spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi®. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humor and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son to not choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull you down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi® guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi®.