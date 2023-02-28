Pepsi launches youth anthem 'Rise Up, Baby!’ featuring Ranveer Singh

The campaign is a fitting tribute to the irrepressible spirit of the youth.
Three Words. One Phrase. A billion believers. This summer, PEPSI® brings to life the catchphrase that is set to define 2023 – ‘RISE UP, BABY!’ with Ranveer Singh.
Culture Curator Pepsi® today announced a blockbuster association with Ranveer Singh, welcoming the Superstar as its brand ambassador. Crowned by the youth of India as the ultimate superstar, Ranveer Singh has charmed his fans time and again, be it through his powerful performances, fashion statements, musical forays, or his free-spirited personality. Pepsi® has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. This dynamic match between Pepsi® and Ranveer is sure to enthral audiences across the country.
The youth of India is a force to be reckoned with. Armed with self-confidence and self-belief, this generation continues to break age-old societal norms and redefines what success and happiness means to them. Be it their nonchalant attitude towards societal judgements, carving out a path to follow their passions, or even their audacious dance moves on reels, this generation lives life on their own terms.
The brand’s new summer TVC, features brand ambassador Ranveer Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi® spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi®. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humor and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son to not choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull you down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi® guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi®.
Excited about this new campaign, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, commented, “PEPSI® is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. We stand by the youth of India in their journey to the top against the odds and encourage them to be authentic, be bold, be themselves. This summer, Pepsi will empower them to break free and rise above and own who they are. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Ranveer Singh who’s personality and irrepressible spirit embodies Pepsi’s core philosophy. We have entered the year with exciting developments and are confident that our consumers will grow a strong resonance with the ‘Rise Up Baby’ campaign.”
Commenting on the association, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “I am a free-spirited person. Pepsi celebrates freedom, self-expression, and confidence. This philosophy matches very naturally with my personality and hence I feel this partnership is essentially resonant. I am someone who has always followed my heart. I believe we all have that fizz inside of us that lets us break free from the constructs of society and ‘Rise Up’! I am delighted to be a part of the grand Pepsi legacy!”