Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as its Brand Ambassador

The actor announced this association on his social media profile.
Pepsi® has announced Ranveer Singh, welcoming as its brand ambassador. Crowned by the youth of India as the ultimate superstar, Ranveer Singh has charmed his fans time and again, be it through his powerful performances, fashion statements, musical forays, or his free-spirited personality.
Pepsi® has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief.
Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”