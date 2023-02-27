Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as its Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”