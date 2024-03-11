Pepsi unveils new branding and launches the 'Yeh Dil Maange More' campaign ft. Ranveer Singh

Commenting on the campaign, Ranveer Singh said, “Being a part of Yeh Dil Maange More is a professional milestone for me. It’s a journey to my roots, to the time when I, like many others, grew up against the backdrop of this iconic campaign. I vividly remember being struck by its energy, its vibe, and its call for 'more.' Today, to have the opportunity to not only recreate but redefine this legendary campaign in a way that resonates with me, and the pulse of today's generation is truly exhilarating. It's not just about reliving the past; it's about giving it a contemporary twist, staying true to the spirit of 'more,' and celebrating the timeless essence that has inspired us all."