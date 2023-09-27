PepsiCo India launches limited-edition Sting Blue Current with a quirky campaign

Speaking about the launch of Sting® Blue Current and the new campaign, Ankit Agarwal, associate director, energy & hydration, PepsiCo India said, “Over the past few years, Sting has carved a special place in the hearts of consumers across India. Building on the love we have received in the Indian market, we're adding Sting Blue Current to the line-up, a new variant that gives consumers the choice to experience Sting energy with a refreshing new flavour. Sting Blue Current embodies our brand's core of energizing consumers and represents our commitment to giving our audiences an electrifying boost, all while staying faithful to the brand they've grown to adore."

The new Sting® Blue Current TVC will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign across television, digital, outdoor, and social media.