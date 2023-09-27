PepsiCo India launches limited-edition Sting Blue Current with a quirky campaign

The limited -edition beverage will be available at Rs 20/- at 200 ml in single serve packs across India.
PepsiCo India is launching a limited edition flavor of its Sting Energy drink, called Sting Blue Current. The launch is accompanied by a new marketing campaign with the tagline Sting Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current, inviting consumers to experience the drink's energizing properties.
The film starts with a young couple sitting under a star-lit sky. The girl hopes to see a shooting star so she can share her secret wish with the boy. The boy, in his quirky Sting style, decides to jolt himself up by drinking the new Sting Blue Current. He creatively turns himself into a shooting star as the girl closes her eyes to make her wish. The film concludes with an electrifying note, echoing the brand's tagline Sting Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current, igniting a sense of possibilities through Sting Blue Current's Can-Do energy.
Speaking about the launch of Sting® Blue Current and the new campaign, Ankit Agarwal, associate director, energy & hydration, PepsiCo India said, “Over the past few years, Sting has carved a special place in the hearts of consumers across India. Building on the love we have received in the Indian market, we're adding Sting Blue Current to the line-up, a new variant that gives consumers the choice to experience Sting energy with a refreshing new flavour. Sting Blue Current embodies our brand's core of energizing consumers and represents our commitment to giving our audiences an electrifying boost, all while staying faithful to the brand they've grown to adore."
The new Sting® Blue Current TVC will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign across television, digital, outdoor, and social media.
Sting® Blue Current is available at Rs 20/- at 200 ml in single serve packs across India. Sting®’s red flavor will continue to be available in small single serve packs in 200ml and 250ml and multi serve pack of 500 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.