Pepsico parts ways with WPP ending a 30 year partnership

The company has called for pitches and Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare will not be participating this year.
PepsiCo India has announced that it is open for pitches again. A spokesperson confirmed to afaqs! that the MNC has put out a call for media and creative pitches, excluding WPP agencies.
"PepsiCo India follows a re-pitching cycle every few years for agencies and partners working on our brand mandates. This year Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare will not be participating in the process. We value our partnership and thank them for what we have achieved together over the years.” said the spokesperson in a statement.
(This is a developing story.)