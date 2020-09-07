PepsiCo to offer up to 2 GB of Airtel Data with packs of Lay's, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos...

Consumers can avail the benefit on Rs 10 and Rs 20 SKUs up to three times on any unique mobile number.
Ahead of the upcoming festive season, PepsiCo has launched two new campaigns for its snack brands Kurkure and Lay’s. The campaigns promote an initiative with Airtel, offering a special digital experience for all its prepaid customers. Every customer would get upto 2 GB of Airtel Data with the purchase of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos packs.
Special TVC’s featuring Kurkure’s brand ambassador Akshay Kumar and Lay’s' brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor have been launched promoting the initiative.
The offer can be availed up to three times on any unique mobile number. Consumers can avail the benefit on Rs 10 and Rs 20 SKUs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos across the country – 1 GB data for Rs. 10 packs and 2 GB data for Rs. 20 packs.
The Kurkure film opens with Akshay Kumar announcing to his family that he will be preparing snacks and asks his brother to open the video of a recipe. The family takes a moment to digest the information while Akshay’s brother sadly informs him that his data pack has finished. Their father happily adds, “Waise bhi Kurkure hain na”. Akshay quickly munches Kurkure and says, “Ab toh poora dinner main banaunga”. The family is shocked while Akshay tells them that there is upto 2GB Airtel data free with Kurkure.
The Lay’s film opens with Ranbir Kapoor solving a puzzle in his home when he receives a video call from his friend. Ranbir’s friend mentions how he is tired of eating khichadi and would want to learn Ranbir’s recipe for Biryani. Ranbir promptly asks his friend to write down the recipe and starts by saying, “Sabse pehle ek packet Lay’s le”. The friend is shocked and responds with, “Biryani mein Lay’s?”. Ranbir then tells his friend that with every pack of Lay’s he can get free data. He can use that to search for the recipe online. The film closes with Ranbir’s friend saying, “Ab Biryani bhi pakaunga, aur video call pe tujhe bhi”.
Commenting on the initiative, Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo India to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack.”
Expressing his thoughts on the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “The ‘new normal’ has catapulted everyone into a more digital world than ever before. At PepsiCo India, as part of our digital first approach, we follow evolving digital trends and develop matching strategies. Our insights showed us that consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home. The special initiative with Airtel is therefore is perfect fit that will further compliment in-home experience of consumers. With festive season kicking in, the initiative, truly emphasize the importance of staying connected with friends and family.”
To avail the benefit, consumers can simply check the free data voucher code printed inside the snack pack and go to Airtel Thanks app - ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the voucher to claim the data offering. Once the user has availed their code, the data can be redeemed immediately or at a later date of convenience and requirement till January 31, 2021. Once redeemed, the data will remain available for three days in the customer’s Airtel account.
The campaign has been conceptualised by the WPP team at Mindshare, VML and Wunderman Thompson.