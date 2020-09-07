PepsiCo to offer up to 2 GB of Airtel Data with packs of Lay's, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos...

The Lay’s film opens with Ranbir Kapoor solving a puzzle in his home when he receives a video call from his friend. Ranbir’s friend mentions how he is tired of eating khichadi and would want to learn Ranbir’s recipe for Biryani. Ranbir promptly asks his friend to write down the recipe and starts by saying, “Sabse pehle ek packet Lay’s le”. The friend is shocked and responds with, “Biryani mein Lay’s?”. Ranbir then tells his friend that with every pack of Lay’s he can get free data. He can use that to search for the recipe online. The film closes with Ranbir’s friend saying, “Ab Biryani bhi pakaunga, aur video call pe tujhe bhi”.