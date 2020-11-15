PepsiCo tweaks Lay's pack again; puts quirky question-answer on limited edition packs

Expressing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “During the festive season, consumers seek entertaining and light-hearted content. Building on this insight, our new campaign #LaysKhol features unique brand association with popular cricketers, celebrities and budding influencers, who are seen creating engaging and enjoyable content.”

“Through the multi-channel campaign, our objective is to target brand fans, drive engagement and deepen regional penetration. We’re confident that fans of Lay’s will like the Lay’s Kholo pack memento crafted to add a little more fun and make their experience special.”