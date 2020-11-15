PepsiCo tweaks Lay's pack again; puts quirky question-answer on limited edition packs

As a part of its festive season campaign, the brand has launched 18 special limited edition packs with questions on the front and answers inside.
PepsiCo has yet again tweaked the pack of its potato chips brand Lay's. This time, the brand has put quirky questions on the front and answers inside of the packet.
This is a part of the brand's new campaign #LaysKhol for the festive season. As a part of this campaign, 18 special limited edition Lay’s Kholo packs, featuring an intriguing question on each pack with a quirky answer given inside, have been shared with celebrities, influencers and friends of the brand.
The festive campaign comes on the back of the recent PepsiCo India and Airtel announcement of the special initiative to offer up to 2GB of free data to the customers. The first phase of the #LaysKhol campaign featured popular cricketers, including Virender Sehwag donning his special Baba Sehwag avatar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brett Lee, Harbhajan Singh and Rahul Tewatia. In the four-part video series, cricketers engaged in fun, quirky and laughter-inducing dialogues that not only engaged the cricket fans, but also drove conversations.
Expressing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “During the festive season, consumers seek entertaining and light-hearted content. Building on this insight, our new campaign #LaysKhol features unique brand association with popular cricketers, celebrities and budding influencers, who are seen creating engaging and enjoyable content.”
“Through the multi-channel campaign, our objective is to target brand fans, drive engagement and deepen regional penetration. We’re confident that fans of Lay’s will like the Lay’s Kholo pack memento crafted to add a little more fun and make their experience special.”
As per the brand, the activity has so far garnered significant mileage for it, with more than 1,600 organic posts and stories, leading to over 3.58 million engagement on the social media.