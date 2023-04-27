Pepsi's new campaign featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu salutes the unstoppable spirit of women

The gripping campaign through its powerful three words, ‘Rise Up Baby’, pays homage to the free-spirited women who do not let others define their worth, and march to their own rhythm. Samantha Ruth Prabu is an embodiment of a non-conformist women who is confident with her personality and lives her life the way she wants to. She is looked up by millions of women across the country as an inspiration for standing up for herself through every challenging situation. Pepsi’s new campaign, featuring her lively and resilient persona, aims to inspire every woman out there to own their life with unwavering self-confidence, authenticity, and mettle. The campaign reverberates the irrefutable truth that the modern woman is truly indefatigable and nonchalant in the pursuit of her dreams and callings.