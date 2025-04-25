Pepsi's new campaign with David Beckham emphasises the power of personal choices

Pepsi has launched a new global campaign under its “Thirsty For More” platform, featuring David Beckham. The campaign focuses on the message: "If you love it, it's never a waste”.

Pepsi’s global platform “Thirsty For More” encourages people to pursue what they enjoy without overthinking or worrying about external expectations. The campaign highlights the importance of personal choices and everyday moments, reinforcing the message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

Whether it’s football or motorbiking, David Beckham has always gone all-in on what he loves. That’s what Thirsty For More is all about. It’s not about chasing the next big thing—it’s about doing what you truly enjoy, regardless of what others might expect.

Pepsi’s latest campaign film features scenes of everyday leisure activities like gaming, attending concerts, singing karaoke, and taking road trips. The film ends with David Beckham delivering the campaign message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

Cathy Graham Kidd, senior director of global brand marketing at PepsiCo, adds: “David Beckham is a true icon, and his way of living reflects what this campaign is all about. Thirsty For More is about tuning into what makes you feel alive—however big or small—and enjoying it, unapologetically. This launch is just the beginning. You’ll see it come to life with local activations across the world.”

David Beckham adds: “It’s always great working with Pepsi – we’ve been making campaigns together for well over 20 years now and have produced a lot of great work in that time. I enjoyed shooting this latest campaign and I’m excited for what’s to come.”