Percept's new pro bono ads pay tribute to policemen, ground workers

The films aim to highlight the sacrifices the ground forces, Mumbai Police and Pune Police personnel have to make to safeguard citizens.

The newest entrant in the long list of agencies paying tribute to Coronavirus warriors, is Percept. The agency is undertaking a series of pro bono public service communication campaigns for government agencies across the country. A press release states that the objective of the films is to create public awareness on the importance of social distancing, and to ensure that citizens follow the 'stay at home’ rules, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the country.