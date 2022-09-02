Performax Activewear signs Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail – Fashion & Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit has been a consistent performer leading India’s pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the 1st Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers.”