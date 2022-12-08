Pernod Ricard India’s launches new campaign to encourage eco-conscious consumption

Talking about the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “The world has entered a new era of sustainability and we are catering to consumers who are becoming increasingly eco-conscious. They are seeking brands and products that bolster a sustainable impact on the environment and planet at large. As a responsible corporate citizen present in India for over 25 years, sustainability is key to Pernod Ricard India’s operations and our new campaign #OneForOurPlanet is a testament to our commitment. Through this campaign we aim to inspire consumers to not only make eco-conscious purchase decisions but also champion this cause and help us evangelize this into a larger movement. We are humbly proud of this initiative and also urge our industry peers and partners to unbox their ‘spirits’ and join this initiative that’s another one for our planet.”

